Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) PT Set at €630.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) received a €630.00 ($741.18) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kering SA (KER.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €600.69 ($706.70).

Get Kering SA (KER.PA) alerts:

Kering SA (KER.PA) stock opened at €532.80 ($626.82) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €559.53 and its 200-day moving average is €558.70. Kering SA has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

About Kering SA (KER.PA)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Kering SA (KER.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering SA (KER.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.