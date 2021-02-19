Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as low as C$0.13. Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 674,765 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 789.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.99 million and a P/E ratio of -4.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) Company Profile (TSE:KER)

Kerr Mines Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.

