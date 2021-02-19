Kevin C. Burns Sells 901 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $52.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 189.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

