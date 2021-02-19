KeyCorp Raises Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $160.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.92.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS opened at $139.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day moving average of $118.93. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $7,354,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,858 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,066,000 after buying an additional 150,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,482,000 after buying an additional 100,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.