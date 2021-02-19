Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Earnings Results

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Keysight Technologies updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.29-1.35 EPS.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.54 and a 200-day moving average of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $155.50.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,186 shares of company stock worth $6,969,420 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.