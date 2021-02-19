Keysight Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,621 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,964% compared to the typical volume of 127 put options.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $148.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.54 and a 200 day moving average of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,420 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

