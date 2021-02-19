Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading 47.6% Higher

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ) rose 47.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 105,443 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 376% from the average daily volume of 22,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Kidoz from C$0.94 to C$1.08 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of C$144.24 million and a P/E ratio of -10.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.44.

About Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ)

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms.

