Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.46. 15,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,986. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.91. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

