Kin Hits One Day Volume of $1.40 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $111.63 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.44 or 0.00510618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00067696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00087984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00070531 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00011304 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.