Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of KGSPF stock opened at $68.07 on Thursday. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.82.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

