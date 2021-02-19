Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Posts Earnings Results

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%.

KNSL traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.75. 10,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,043. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.64 and a 200 day moving average of $206.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $252.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total value of $951,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,913,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $549,356.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,543. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

