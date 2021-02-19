Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s (ADRNY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,695. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.