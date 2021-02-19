Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $56.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $435.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

