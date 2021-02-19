Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.97

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.97 and last traded at $56.97, with a volume of 5382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.15.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 204.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $435.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,661,000 after buying an additional 362,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after buying an additional 343,455 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,768,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 841,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,626,000 after buying an additional 89,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

