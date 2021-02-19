Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT Raised to $125.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

KRNT opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -743.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. Research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

