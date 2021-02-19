Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -743.63 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.03.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 16.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 312.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 176,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 133,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

