Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 44,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,003,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 228,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,863,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $577.77 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $603.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $529.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

