Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $665,000 Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $125,129,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after buying an additional 1,115,897 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,724,000 after acquiring an additional 742,686 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,673.5% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,114,000 after purchasing an additional 557,020 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,993,000 after buying an additional 434,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $45.94.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

