Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,925 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 714,434 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,026,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $10.38 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

