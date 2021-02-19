Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 340,750 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at $10,817,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 404,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after buying an additional 70,006 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000.

NYSEARCA:FMAY opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $35.02.

