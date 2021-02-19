Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $123.04 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $152.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

