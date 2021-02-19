Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,281 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VHT opened at $232.01 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $237.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.76 and its 200 day moving average is $215.10.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

