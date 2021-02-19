Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,895 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $105.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.49. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.