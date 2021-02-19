Kuverit (KUV) Price Hits $0.0001

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $317,386.09 and $435.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kuverit Profile

KUV is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,367,018,456 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

Kuverit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

