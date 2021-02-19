Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYOCY opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $67.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Kyocera had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

