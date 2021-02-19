L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.82

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.82 and traded as high as $17.71. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 45,323 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on FSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $188.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 530.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.