Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $821.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to report $821.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $846.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $797.00 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $937.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 56,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LW traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.59. 409,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,053. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

