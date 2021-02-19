Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) Receives GBX 946 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 946 ($12.36).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) from GBX 963 ($12.58) to GBX 945 ($12.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) alerts:

LON:LRE traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 636.50 ($8.32). 870,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 713.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 721.02. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 333.95. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L)’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.82%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.