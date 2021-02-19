Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Trading Up 11.1%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) shares were up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.29. Approximately 269,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 289,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

The company has a current ratio of 27.58, a quick ratio of 27.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the third quarter worth about $94,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the third quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the third quarter worth about $661,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

