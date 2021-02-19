Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:BWG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. 31,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,814. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.44. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $13.60.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

