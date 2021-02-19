Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. Legrand has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

