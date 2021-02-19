Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.59

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.59 and last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 72888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNVGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

