LHT (LHT) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $196,276.09 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007059 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008817 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 287.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000180 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.