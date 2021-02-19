Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.65

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 27692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,955 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

