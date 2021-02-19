Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.10. Lincoln Electric posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $6.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $668,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 190.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $113.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $125.24.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

