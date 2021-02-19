Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $113.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.15. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $125.24.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LECO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $668,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

