Lincoln National Corp Has $203,000 Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,678 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 21.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,645,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,811,000 after buying an additional 89,346 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% during the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 11,539,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,005,000 after buying an additional 2,351,395 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 24.3% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 10,288,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,873,000 after buying an additional 2,009,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,386,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,510,000 after buying an additional 856,059 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho raised shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $36.18 on Friday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.00.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

