Lincoln National Corp Has $208,000 Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763,415 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,028,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,724,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after acquiring an additional 140,901 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 211,987 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 584,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 41,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 415,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $24.18.

