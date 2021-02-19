Lincoln National Corp Invests $268,000 in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.11% of ProShares Pet Care ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 150.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 216,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 130,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 766.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 38,733 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,767,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the third quarter worth $996,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 202.1% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period.

Shares of PAWZ stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $80.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.23.

