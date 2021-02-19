Lincoln National Corp Lowers Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,070 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SFL were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SFL by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in SFL during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SFL by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SFL during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $884.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFL. B. Riley lowered their target price on SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SFL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

