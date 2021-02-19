Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.85.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

