Lincoln National Corp Sells 314 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 307,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,522 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 639,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 71,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

DRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

