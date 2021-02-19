Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

