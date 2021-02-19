Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 47,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,529. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $428.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

