Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $3.89 on Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 57.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $3.89 or 0.00006926 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $495.14 million and $59.21 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00013037 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001585 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,251,141 coins and its circulating supply is 127,315,903 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

