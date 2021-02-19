Litecoin Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $234.43 or 0.00417750 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $15.60 billion and approximately $7.30 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,524,354 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.