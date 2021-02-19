Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $21.10. Approximately 5,416,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,979,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

LAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lithium Americas by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,255,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 177,098 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 606,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 777.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 740,841 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,789,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 727,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 432,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

