Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report earnings per share of ($2.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.22) and the lowest is ($2.60). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($8.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.67) to ($8.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $3.30 on Friday, hitting $87.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,264. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.93. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $86.72.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

