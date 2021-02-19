LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $145,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 429,451 shares of company stock valued at $24,732,579. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LPSN stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,032. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

