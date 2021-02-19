LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $68.18 on Thursday. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,451 shares of company stock valued at $24,732,579. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

